Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

Caspia Technologies GenAI for Semiconductor Cybersecurity: GenAI-powered pre-silicon security verification suite for SoC designs. built by Caspia Technologies. Core capabilities include Automated security property generation for SoC verification, Security asset identification through design analysis, Threat modeling automation..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.