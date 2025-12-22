Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Anti-Trojan-Source is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Security teams responsible for supply chain risk or code review workflows should deploy Anti-Trojan-Source if unicode bidi attacks represent a realistic threat to your codebase; this is the only free tool that catches this specific injection vector before compilation. The 62 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal a project that understands the attack pattern deeply, though the narrow focus means it solves one problem well rather than serving as a general SAST platform. Skip this if you're looking for a centralized scanner to catch SQL injection, XSS, and credential leaks alongside trojan source; Anti-Trojan-Source is a surgical addition to your gate, not a replacement for broader static analysis.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Anti-Trojan-Source for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Anti-Trojan-Source: Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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