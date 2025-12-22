Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Socket is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Socket. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Socket for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Socket differentiates with Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Socket is developed by Socket. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Socket serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover Software Supply Chain, Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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