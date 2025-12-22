Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.