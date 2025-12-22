Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. npm-scan is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Developer-led security teams maintaining Node.js applications want npm-scan because it requires zero configuration and runs offline, catching vulnerabilities in your installed packages without shipping dependency data to external services. The heuristic approach means you get fast local scanning without the typical SCA vendor's network latency, and the zero-dollar price removes procurement friction for teams already skeptical of security tooling. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain attestation, SBOM generation, or integration with your existing vulnerability management platform; npm-scan is deliberately narrow, built for developers who need quick answers about what they've already installed.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs npm-scan for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
npm-scan: An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk and npm-scan serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while npm-scan is Free, npm-scan is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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