Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.

npm-scan

Developer-led security teams maintaining Node.js applications want npm-scan because it requires zero configuration and runs offline, catching vulnerabilities in your installed packages without shipping dependency data to external services. The heuristic approach means you get fast local scanning without the typical SCA vendor's network latency, and the zero-dollar price removes procurement friction for teams already skeptical of security tooling. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain attestation, SBOM generation, or integration with your existing vulnerability management platform; npm-scan is deliberately narrow, built for developers who need quick answers about what they've already installed.