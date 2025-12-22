Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Lockfile Linting is a free software supply chain security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Supply chain teams managing dependencies across multiple package managers will get the most from Lockfile Linting because it catches policy violations and known vulnerabilities in lockfiles before they reach production, catching what many SCA tools miss by only scanning source code. The tool is free and carries 843 GitHub stars, making it low-friction to deploy in CI/CD pipelines without budget approval. Skip this if your team needs deep transitive dependency analysis or license compliance reporting; Lockfile Linting is deliberately narrow, checking what's actually locked rather than mapping the full dependency graph.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Lockfile Linting for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Lockfile Linting: Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Lockfile Linting is open-source with 843 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Lockfile Linting serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while Lockfile Linting is Free, Lockfile Linting is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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