Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.

Lockfile Linting

Supply chain teams managing dependencies across multiple package managers will get the most from Lockfile Linting because it catches policy violations and known vulnerabilities in lockfiles before they reach production, catching what many SCA tools miss by only scanning source code. The tool is free and carries 843 GitHub stars, making it low-friction to deploy in CI/CD pipelines without budget approval. Skip this if your team needs deep transitive dependency analysis or license compliance reporting; Lockfile Linting is deliberately narrow, checking what's actually locked rather than mapping the full dependency graph.