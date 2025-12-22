Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Lineaje Open Source Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Lineaje. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping software with third-party dependencies should start here; Lineaje Open Source Manager detects OSS risk faster than manual audits because its AI-powered remediation planning actually tells you what to fix, not just what's broken. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk and ID.RA assessment across SBOM generation and vulnerability prioritization, which means your compliance officer and your engineers can stop arguing about what matters. Skip this if your organization treats open-source governance as a checkbox exercise rather than a continuous practice; the self-healing and automated maintenance features only pay off when you're committed to actually using recommendations.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Lineaje Open Source Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Lineaje Open Source Manager: Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source component detection and inventory, Risk and integrity assessment of open-source packages, AI-powered BOMbots for automated remediation planning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Lineaje Open Source Manager differentiates with Open-source component detection and inventory, Risk and integrity assessment of open-source packages, AI-powered BOMbots for automated remediation planning.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Lineaje Open Source Manager is developed by Lineaje. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Lineaje Open Source Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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