Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Lineaje Open Source Manager: Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source component detection and inventory, Risk and integrity assessment of open-source packages, AI-powered BOMbots for automated remediation planning..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.