Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Kosai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in open source CVE backlogs will value Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software for its ability to auto-generate and validate patches for abandoned dependencies that traditional SCA tools flag but can't fix. The GenAI-driven patching engine handles transitive vulnerabilities and EOL software, which coverage gaps most competitors won't touch. Skip this if your primary need is risk assessment and policy enforcement rather than actual patch deployment; Kosai assumes you want remediation velocity over visibility controls.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software: Automated CVE patching for open source software components. built by Kosai. Core capabilities include Automated CVE patch generation for open source components, Multi-model GenAI engine for vulnerability scanning and patching, Support for end-of-life and abandonware software..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software differentiates with Automated CVE patch generation for open source components, Multi-model GenAI engine for vulnerability scanning and patching, Support for end-of-life and abandonware software.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software is developed by Kosai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, Open Source, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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