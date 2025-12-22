Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software: Automated CVE patching for open source software components. built by Kosai. Core capabilities include Automated CVE patch generation for open source components, Multi-model GenAI engine for vulnerability scanning and patching, Support for end-of-life and abandonware software..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.