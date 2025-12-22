Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Development teams shipping code fast need SCA that actually kills false positives, and Checkmarx One SCA's reachability analysis cuts noise by confirming vulnerable code is only flagged when it executes in your application. The malicious package detection database of 410,000+ packages plus transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth means you catch poisoned dependencies competitors miss. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary use case; the tool prioritizes vulnerability remediation over licensing controls.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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