aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..

Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.