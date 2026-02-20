Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Development teams shipping code fast need SCA that actually kills false positives, and Checkmarx One SCA's reachability analysis cuts noise by confirming vulnerable code is only flagged when it executes in your application. The malicious package detection database of 410,000+ packages plus transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth means you catch poisoned dependencies competitors miss. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary use case; the tool prioritizes vulnerability remediation over licensing controls.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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