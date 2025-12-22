Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Xygeni SAST: SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.