Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Xygeni SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in false positives will find Xygeni SAST's malware detection and CWE-506 threat alignment worth the switch; it catches obfuscated backdoors and supply-chain risks that generic SAST engines miss entirely. The one-click auto-remediation with pull request generation actually reduces remediation time rather than just flagging code, and IDE integration keeps scanning left where developers will use it. Skip this if your organization needs vulnerability correlation across runtime, infrastructure, and dependencies; Xygeni prioritizes source-code accuracy over breadth.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Xygeni SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Xygeni SAST: SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Xygeni SAST differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Xygeni SAST is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Xygeni SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, IDE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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