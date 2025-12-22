Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. StaCoAn is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Mobile app security teams with limited budgets should pick StaCoAn for its zero-cost entry into static analysis without sacrificing core vulnerability detection across iOS and Android codebases. The 854 GitHub stars and active community maintenance signal sustained real-world use, particularly where development teams need to shift left without vendor licensing friction. This is not the tool for organizations that require integration with enterprise CI/CD orchestration or demand vendor SLAs; StaCoAn excels when your constraint is developer adoption and code-level visibility, not platform consolidation.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs StaCoAn for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
StaCoAn: StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. StaCoAn is open-source with 854 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and StaCoAn serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while StaCoAn is Free, StaCoAn is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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