StaCoAn

Mobile app security teams with limited budgets should pick StaCoAn for its zero-cost entry into static analysis without sacrificing core vulnerability detection across iOS and Android codebases. The 854 GitHub stars and active community maintenance signal sustained real-world use, particularly where development teams need to shift left without vendor licensing friction. This is not the tool for organizations that require integration with enterprise CI/CD orchestration or demand vendor SLAs; StaCoAn excels when your constraint is developer adoption and code-level visibility, not platform consolidation.