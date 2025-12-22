Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Snyk DeepCode AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Snyk DeepCode AI for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Snyk DeepCode AI: AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI code analysis combining symbolic and generative AI, Automated security fix generation with 80% accuracy, Support for 19+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Snyk DeepCode AI differentiates with Hybrid AI code analysis combining symbolic and generative AI, Automated security fix generation with 80% accuracy, Support for 19+ programming languages.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Snyk DeepCode AI is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Snyk DeepCode AI integrates with GitHub, Google, Bitbucket. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Snyk DeepCode AI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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