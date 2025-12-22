Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

RandomLib: A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.