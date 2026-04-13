RandomLib

Developers embedding cryptographic operations into applications need RandomLib for its lightweight, dependency-free random number generation that actually meets security strength requirements without bloating build artifacts. The 841 GitHub stars reflect adoption by teams that have tested it against NIST SP 800-90B standards for entropy quality. Skip this if you're looking for a secrets management platform or key rotation service; RandomLib is a primitive, not a system, and it assumes you know where randomness belongs in your threat model.