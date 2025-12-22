Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

Linx

Frontend security teams hunting for hidden API endpoints and third-party dependencies buried in obfuscated JavaScript will find Linx invaluable; it does one thing well,extracting invisible links that standard static scanners miss,and costs nothing to try. With 214 GitHub stars and a free model, it's proven useful enough for developers to adopt without procurement, making it ideal for teams bootstrapping their own SAST workflows. Skip this if you need browser-based exploitation testing or DAST capabilities; Linx is strictly a reconnaissance tool for what's actually hiding in your compiled frontend code.