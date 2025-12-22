Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Linx is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Frontend security teams hunting for hidden API endpoints and third-party dependencies buried in obfuscated JavaScript will find Linx invaluable; it does one thing well,extracting invisible links that standard static scanners miss,and costs nothing to try. With 214 GitHub stars and a free model, it's proven useful enough for developers to adopt without procurement, making it ideal for teams bootstrapping their own SAST workflows. Skip this if you need browser-based exploitation testing or DAST capabilities; Linx is strictly a reconnaissance tool for what's actually hiding in your compiled frontend code.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Linx for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Linx: A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Linx is open-source with 214 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review and Linx serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido AI Code Review is Commercial while Linx is Free, Linx is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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