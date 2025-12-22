Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

Sysdig Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution providing real-time cloud risk visibility and prioritization. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Graph-based data engine connecting cloud services, configurations, identities, and runtime activity, Real-time visibility into active cloud risks, Attack path analysis and visualization..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.