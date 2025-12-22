Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. sandmap is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Network defenders who need fast, flexible reconnaissance without vendor lock-in should reach for sandmap; it bundles 459 scan profiles into a single CLI tool that cuts the learning curve for both nmap newcomers and veterans customizing advanced reconnaissance. The 31 native modules and 1,723 GitHub stars signal active community refinement of what would otherwise be tedious multi-tool orchestration. Skip this if your team lacks CLI fluency or needs a GUI-first experience; sandmap is purpose-built for practitioners who think in commands, not dashboards.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
A CLI tool that enhances Nmap with 31 modules containing 459 scan profiles for streamlined network reconnaissance and security assessments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs sandmap for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
sandmap: A CLI tool that enhances Nmap with 31 modules containing 459 scan profiles for streamlined network reconnaissance and security assessments..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. sandmap is open-source with 1,723 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and sandmap serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools. Key differences: Aikido EOL Scanner is Commercial while sandmap is Free, sandmap is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox