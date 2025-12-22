Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

SaaS Alerts Fortify: Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.