Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. SaaS Alerts Fortify is a commercial sspm tool by SaaS Alerts. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
MSPs managing Microsoft 365 for dozens of tenants should pick SaaS Alerts Fortify if policy drift across accounts is eating your compliance time; it automates what would otherwise require manual tenant-by-tenant configuration work. The centralized Secure Score dashboard with regression alerts means you catch security backsliding across your customer base before audits do, covering the GV.OV and PR.PS functions that most MSPs leave on autopilot. Skip this if your customers are primarily on Google Workspace or hybrid environments where Microsoft 365 is secondary; the tight Microsoft-only integration is a strength for pure-play M365 shops and a real limitation everywhere else.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs SaaS Alerts Fortify for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
SaaS Alerts Fortify: Automates Microsoft 365 security policy application across multi-tenant MSP envs. built by SaaS Alerts. Core capabilities include Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner differentiates with EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation. SaaS Alerts Fortify differentiates with Automated application of Microsoft security recommendations across multiple tenants, Centralized Microsoft Secure Score dashboard across all managed tenants, Secure Score benchmarking against similar-sized organizations.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. SaaS Alerts Fortify is developed by SaaS Alerts. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, DockerHub, Amazon ECR. SaaS Alerts Fortify integrates with Microsoft 365. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido EOL Scanner and SaaS Alerts Fortify serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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