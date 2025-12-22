extended-ssrf-search

Developers and AppSec engineers doing manual penetration testing or CI/CD scanning will find extended-ssrf-search most useful for its parameter brute-forcing approach, which catches SSRF vectors that static analysis alone misses. At 277 GitHub stars with zero cost, it's lightweight enough to run locally or in pipelines without procurement friction. Skip this if you need a hosted platform with findings management and remediation tracking; this is a scanner-only tool that requires you to interpret results and route tickets yourself.