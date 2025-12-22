Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. extended-ssrf-search is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Developers and AppSec engineers doing manual penetration testing or CI/CD scanning will find extended-ssrf-search most useful for its parameter brute-forcing approach, which catches SSRF vectors that static analysis alone misses. At 277 GitHub stars with zero cost, it's lightweight enough to run locally or in pipelines without procurement friction. Skip this if you need a hosted platform with findings management and remediation tracking; this is a scanner-only tool that requires you to interpret results and route tickets yourself.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs extended-ssrf-search for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
extended-ssrf-search: A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. extended-ssrf-search is open-source with 277 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and extended-ssrf-search serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools. Key differences: Aikido EOL Scanner is Commercial while extended-ssrf-search is Free, extended-ssrf-search is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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