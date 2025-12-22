Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. Casco CVSS Calculator is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Casco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Vulnerability management teams that need to standardize CVSS scoring across inconsistent assessors will get immediate value from Casco CVSS Calculator; the URL-based configuration sharing ensures your whole team scores the same vulnerability identically every time. The eight-metric evaluation structure maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's ID.RA requirement, giving you audit trail documentation without extra work. Skip this if you need automated vulnerability scanning or prioritization logic; Casco is strictly the scoring engine, not a scanner or risk aggregation platform.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
Web-based CVSS calculator for scoring vulnerability severity
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs Casco CVSS Calculator for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
Casco CVSS Calculator: Web-based CVSS calculator for scoring vulnerability severity. built by Casco. Core capabilities include CVSS score calculation, CVSS vector string generation, Eight base metric evaluation..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner differentiates with EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation. Casco CVSS Calculator differentiates with CVSS score calculation, CVSS vector string generation, Eight base metric evaluation.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Casco CVSS Calculator is developed by Casco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and Casco CVSS Calculator serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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