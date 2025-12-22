Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

Casco CVSS Calculator: Web-based CVSS calculator for scoring vulnerability severity. built by Casco. Core capabilities include CVSS score calculation, CVSS vector string generation, Eight base metric evaluation..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.