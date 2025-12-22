Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database: AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability intelligence updates with threat context, AI-driven remediation steps for vulnerabilities, Industry-specific exposure insights and mapping..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.