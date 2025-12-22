Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling device estates across IT, OT, and IoT environments should pick Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database because it tracks real exploit activity and maps vulnerabilities to actual threat behavior instead of just listing CVE scores. The platform covers threats beyond CISA KEV and NVD, backed by human-vetted research from Armis Labs, which matters when your risk team needs to explain why a vulnerability actually matters. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with application or cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities; Armis excels at device inventory correlation and cross-domain visibility, not code scanning or container security.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database: AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability intelligence updates with threat context, AI-driven remediation steps for vulnerabilities, Industry-specific exposure insights and mapping..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner differentiates with EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation. Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database differentiates with Real-time vulnerability intelligence updates with threat context, AI-driven remediation steps for vulnerabilities, Industry-specific exposure insights and mapping.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is developed by Armis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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