Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management because its agentless SideScanning eliminates the deployment friction that kills vulnerability programs at scale. The tool ingests 20+ vulnerability data sources and layers attack path analysis with business impact scoring, which means you actually deprioritize the noise instead of drowning in CVSS lists. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises workloads or needs tightly integrated remediation workflows; Orca excels at asset discovery and risk assessment but leaves the fix-it-forward work to your existing ticketing systems.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Agentless cloud vulnerability management with unified context and prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management: Agentless cloud vulnerability management with unified context and prioritization. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Full cloud asset inventory including OS packages, applications, and libraries, Integration of 20+ vulnerability data sources..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management differentiates with Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Full cloud asset inventory including OS packages, applications, and libraries, Integration of 20+ vulnerability data sources.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner integrates with Slack. Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management integrates with Jira, Microsoft Teams, Cloudflare, AWS S3, Splunk and 10 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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