Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Orca Cloud Vulnerability Management: Agentless cloud vulnerability management with unified context and prioritization. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for cloud workload scanning, Full cloud asset inventory including OS packages, applications, and libraries, Integration of 20+ vulnerability data sources..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.