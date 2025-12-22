Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Intruder Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Intruder Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will get the most from Intruder Attack Surface Management because its automated discovery and AI-assisted triage actually reduce the noise that kills smaller programs. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well, surfacing both known and shadow assets while flagging emerging threats without requiring a dedicated threat intelligence analyst. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or SOAR capabilities; Intruder stays in the discovery and monitoring lane.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Intruder Attack Surface Management for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Intruder Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Intruder Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Intruder Attack Surface Management is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner integrates with Slack. Intruder Attack Surface Management integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Drata. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Intruder Attack Surface Management serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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