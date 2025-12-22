Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Intruder Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.