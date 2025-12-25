Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Fortra BeSTORM is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fortra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing WordPress, Drupal, or other CMS platforms need AppCheck CMS Security Scanning because it actually crawls modern JavaScript-heavy frontends instead of stopping at static HTML, catching XSS and IDOR flaws that traditional scanners miss. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage authentication, and continuous scanning with threat alerts keeps you honest between major releases. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly API-first microservices with minimal CMS exposure; you'll pay for capabilities you don't need and gain less than a general-purpose DAST platform would offer.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with mature CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Fortra BeSTORM because its black box fuzzing approach catches logic flaws and authentication bypasses that static scanners routinely miss during pre-deployment testing. The tool's hybrid deployment model and alignment with NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) means it integrates cleanly into existing risk workflows without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if your organization runs heavy manual penetration testing or lacks the engineering bandwidth to tune fuzzing parameters; BeSTORM demands active tuning to avoid noise, and passive buyers end up drowning in low-confidence findings.
CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck CMS Security Scanning vs Fortra BeSTORM for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning: CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include CMS-specific scan templates for multiple platforms, Browser-based crawling for modern web applications, Detection of 100,000+ known CVEs..
Fortra BeSTORM: Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security. built by Fortra..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is developed by AppCheck. Fortra BeSTORM is developed by Fortra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck CMS Security Scanning and Fortra BeSTORM serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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