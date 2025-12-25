Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Escape GraphQL Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Escape GraphQL Security Testing
Teams building or securing GraphQL APIs should buy Escape GraphQL Security Testing because it catches attack patterns,batching, aliasing, business logic flaws,that standard DAST tools simply miss. The tool's native GraphQL scanning and automated false positive removal mean your team spends cycles on real findings, not noise, and integrations with GitHub, GitLab, and Jenkins let you shift testing left without rebuilding your pipeline. Skip this if your organization runs mostly REST APIs or has already standardized on a heavyweight API security platform; Escape's strength is GraphQL-specific depth, not breadth across API types.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Escape GraphQL Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Escape GraphQL Security Testing: GraphQL-native DAST tool for security testing GraphQL applications. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Escape GraphQL Security Testing differentiates with GraphQL-native dynamic security scanning, Detection of GraphQL-specific vulnerabilities including batching and aliasing attacks, Business logic flaw detection including BOLA and IDOR.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Escape GraphQL Security Testing is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Escape GraphQL Security Testing integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck API Scanner and Escape GraphQL Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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