Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Data Theorem Web Secure is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Development teams shipping web applications need Data Theorem Web Secure because it tests code, dependencies, and running applications in a single workflow, cutting the friction of bolting together separate SAST and DAST tools. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA through automated asset discovery and embedded API testing that most AppSec scanners skip entirely. Skip this if your primary concern is infrastructure or cloud configuration; Data Theorem is application-focused, not a platform security scanner.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Data Theorem Web Secure for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Data Theorem Web Secure: Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Data Theorem Web Secure differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Data Theorem Web Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Data Theorem Web Secure serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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