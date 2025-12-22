Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Data Theorem Web Secure: Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.