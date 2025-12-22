Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..

Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.