Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Checkmarx SAST will find Checkmarx One DAST indispensable for closing the runtime visibility gap; the centralized API inventory that correlates SAST and DAST findings eliminates the manual work of hunting down which backend endpoints actually matter. Browser-based authentication recording and multi-step login handling mean you'll actually test real user flows instead of abandoning DAST when login gets complicated. Skip this if your organization needs runtime protection that includes API threat prevention and response; Checkmarx One DAST finds vulnerabilities but doesn't block them in production.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Checkmarx One DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Checkmarx One DAST differentiates with Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One DAST is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Checkmarx One DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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