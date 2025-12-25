Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppCheck API Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Checkmarx One DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple domains will get the most from AppCheck API Scanner because it actually discovers endpoints instead of relying on incomplete specs, then tests authorization flaws that static scanners consistently miss. The fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL schemas, combined with HMAC and AWS v4 signing support, means you're scanning real API behavior rather than guessing payloads. Skip this if your APIs are behind strict API gateways or if you need post-breach response capabilities; AppCheck is built for vulnerability identification, not incident recovery.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Checkmarx SAST will find Checkmarx One DAST indispensable for closing the runtime visibility gap; the centralized API inventory that correlates SAST and DAST findings eliminates the manual work of hunting down which backend endpoints actually matter. Browser-based authentication recording and multi-step login handling mean you'll actually test real user flows instead of abandoning DAST when login gets complicated. Skip this if your organization needs runtime protection that includes API threat prevention and response; Checkmarx One DAST finds vulnerabilities but doesn't block them in production.
API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck API Scanner vs Checkmarx One DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck API Scanner: API vulnerability scanner with support for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL..
Checkmarx One DAST: Enterprise DAST solution for runtime app and API security testing. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck API Scanner differentiates with REST, SOAP, and GraphQL API scanning, SPA crawling and endpoint discovery, Automatic fixture data generation from Swagger and GraphQL. Checkmarx One DAST differentiates with Browser recording for authentication flows, Two-factor authentication support, REST, SOAP, and gRPC API testing.
AppCheck API Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Checkmarx One DAST is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck API Scanner and Checkmarx One DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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