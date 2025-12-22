Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Astra Website Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and SMB teams that need continuous API security visibility without hiring dedicated AppSec staff should start here with Aikido DAST Scanner. It handles REST, GraphQL, and authenticated flows in a single scan cycle, and the automated Swagger generation means you're mapping attack surface the day you deploy, not weeks later. Skip this if you need SAST or SCA baked in; Aikido is DAST-only, which keeps it fast but leaves code and dependency risk uncovered.
Startup and SMB security teams with limited scanning budgets should start with Astra Website Scanner; the free tier covers malware and SEO spam detection while the paid plans unlock authenticated scanning and API testing without enterprise pricing. The 9,300+ vulnerability test cases and CI/CD integrations mean you can catch real issues before deployment, and continuous automated rescans verify that fixes actually stick. Skip this if you need SAST or infrastructure scanning; Astra is application-surface focused and won't tell you what's wrong with your cloud configuration.
DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces
Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido DAST Scanner vs Astra Website Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Aikido DAST Scanner: DAST scanner that identifies web app vulnerabilities and attack surfaces. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications..
Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido DAST Scanner differentiates with Automated daily DAST scans, API discovery and security scanning for REST and GraphQL, Nuclei-based scanning for self-hosted applications. Astra Website Scanner differentiates with Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning.
Aikido DAST Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Astra Website Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido DAST Scanner integrates with Slack. Astra Website Scanner integrates with CI/CD. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido DAST Scanner and Astra Website Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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