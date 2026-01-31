Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.