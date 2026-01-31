Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Astra Website Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Startup and SMB security teams with limited scanning budgets should start with Astra Website Scanner; the free tier covers malware and SEO spam detection while the paid plans unlock authenticated scanning and API testing without enterprise pricing. The 9,300+ vulnerability test cases and CI/CD integrations mean you can catch real issues before deployment, and continuous automated rescans verify that fixes actually stick. Skip this if you need SAST or infrastructure scanning; Astra is application-surface focused and won't tell you what's wrong with your cloud configuration.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Astra Website Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Astra Website Scanner differentiates with Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Astra Website Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Astra Website Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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