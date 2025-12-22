Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Agentic Development Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Agentic Development Security for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Agentic Development Security: AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include MCP & Agent Skills, CLI, PR Guardrails..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Container Image Scanning differentiates with CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication. Agentic Development Security differentiates with MCP & Agent Skills, CLI, PR Guardrails.
Aikido Container Image Scanning is developed by Aikido Security. Agentic Development Security is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Container Image Scanning integrates with Docker Hub, AWS ECR, Google Container Registry, Azure Container Registry, GitLab Container Registry and 7 more. Agentic Development Security integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Azure Devops, BitBucket, Artifactory and 13 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Container Image Scanning and Agentic Development Security serve similar Container Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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