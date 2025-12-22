Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Agentic Development Security: AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include MCP & Agent Skills, CLI, PR Guardrails..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.