Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security is a commercial container security tool by AI EdgeLabs. Agentic Development Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing 50+ containerized workloads will see immediate ROI from AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security because the single lightweight agent covers runtime threats that require multiple point tools elsewhere, consuming under 2% CPU overhead while detecting container escapes and fileless malware simultaneously. The platform's eBPF-based continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, backed by built-in compliance for NIS2, CRA, and PCI DSS that saves months of audit friction. Skip this if your primary need is vulnerability scanning at build time; AI EdgeLabs prioritizes runtime detection and response over left-shift coverage, which means you'll still need a separate image scanner upstream.
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring.
AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed.
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Common questions about comparing AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security vs Agentic Development Security for your container security needs.
AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..
Agentic Development Security: AI SDLC risk prevented or remediated. Automatically. At machine speed. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include MCP & Agent Skills, CLI, PR Guardrails..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security differentiates with eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules). Agentic Development Security differentiates with MCP & Agent Skills, CLI, PR Guardrails.
AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security is developed by AI EdgeLabs. Agentic Development Security is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security and Agentic Development Security serve similar Container Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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