CFRipper

DevOps and platform teams deploying CloudFormation at scale need CFRipper because it catches misconfigurations in templates before they reach AWS, eliminating the costly fix-forward cycle most teams accept. The tool is free and sits in your CI/CD pipeline, meaning zero friction to adoption and immediate shift-left on infrastructure security. Skip this if your organization uses Terraform or CDK as the primary IaC framework; CFRipper is CloudFormation-only and won't extend to other template languages.