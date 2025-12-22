Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Rapid7 Metasploit: Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Database of over 4,000 exploit modules, Automatic correlation of exploits to vulnerabilities, Phishing campaign wizards..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.