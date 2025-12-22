Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Rapid7 Metasploit is a commercial penetration testing tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Penetration testers and red teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should use Rapid7 Metasploit when you need to validate vulnerabilities at scale without manual exploitation; the 4,000+ exploit modules and automatic correlation to discovered weaknesses compress what would otherwise take weeks into days. The hybrid deployment model and native integration with InsightVM means your vulnerability assessments feed directly into actionable penetration tests, closing the loop between discovery and validation. Skip this if your team runs primarily cloud-native environments or needs post-exploitation persistence testing; Metasploit excels at proving vulnerability exploitability but is lighter on lateral movement and dwell-time simulation compared to custom tooling.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Rapid7 Metasploit for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Rapid7 Metasploit: Penetration testing software for simulating attacks and validating vulnerabilities. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Database of over 4,000 exploit modules, Automatic correlation of exploits to vulnerabilities, Phishing campaign wizards..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. Rapid7 Metasploit differentiates with Database of over 4,000 exploit modules, Automatic correlation of exploits to vulnerabilities, Phishing campaign wizards.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. Rapid7 Metasploit is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and Rapid7 Metasploit serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox