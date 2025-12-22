Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. InvalidSign is a free red-team & adversary emulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Red team operators and offensive security researchers validating endpoint detection gaps will find InvalidSign useful for its straightforward approach to signature evasion through hash manipulation of legitimately signed binaries. The tool is free and open-source, lowering barriers to testing your own defensive posture. This is not a replacement for behavioral detection tuning or a tool for teams whose EDR already flags execution context anomalies; InvalidSign assumes signature-based controls remain your primary detection layer.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
InvalidSign is a security research tool that bypasses endpoint solutions by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes to evade signature-based detection mechanisms.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs InvalidSign for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
InvalidSign: InvalidSign is a security research tool that bypasses endpoint solutions by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes to evade signature-based detection mechanisms..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack and InvalidSign serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Aikido Attack is Commercial while InvalidSign is Free, InvalidSign is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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