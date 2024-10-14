Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Veracode Secure SDLC is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Veracode Secure SDLC for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Veracode Secure SDLC: Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for 100+ languages and frameworks, Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications and APIs, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Veracode Secure SDLC differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) for 100+ languages and frameworks, Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications and APIs, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Veracode Secure SDLC is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Veracode Secure SDLC serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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