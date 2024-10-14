Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..

Veracode Secure SDLC: Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for 100+ languages and frameworks, Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications and APIs, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.