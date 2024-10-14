Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Shuffle Automation is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Security teams under 200 people who need to automate alert triage and ticket creation without waiting for vendor integrations should start with Shuffle Automation; the free tier and self-hosted option let you build workflows immediately instead of negotiating implementation timelines. With 2,216 GitHub stars and active community contribution, you get a platform where you can actually read and modify the automation logic rather than treating it as a black box. Skip this if your team expects a pre-built connector library matching commercial SOAR platforms or needs vendor-backed SLAs; Shuffle prioritizes flexibility and cost over breadth of native integrations.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Shuffle Automation is an accessible automation platform that provides workflow automation capabilities for security operations with both self-hosted and cloud deployment options.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Shuffle Automation for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Shuffle Automation: Shuffle Automation is an accessible automation platform that provides workflow automation capabilities for security operations with both self-hosted and cloud deployment options..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Shuffle Automation is open-source with 2,216 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Shuffle Automation serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases. Key differences: Aikido All in one Security platform is Commercial while Shuffle Automation is Free, Shuffle Automation is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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