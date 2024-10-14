Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.

Shuffle Automation

Security teams under 200 people who need to automate alert triage and ticket creation without waiting for vendor integrations should start with Shuffle Automation; the free tier and self-hosted option let you build workflows immediately instead of negotiating implementation timelines. With 2,216 GitHub stars and active community contribution, you get a platform where you can actually read and modify the automation logic rather than treating it as a black box. Skip this if your team expects a pre-built connector library matching commercial SOAR platforms or needs vendor-backed SLAs; Shuffle prioritizes flexibility and cost over breadth of native integrations.