Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Kodem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security
Development teams shipping code faster than their AppSec can keep up should pick Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for its AI-driven triage that separates real vulnerabilities from noise before they hit pull request review. The platform covers the full NIST chain from risk assessment through continuous monitoring, with runtime reachability analysis cutting false positives in ways static-only scanners simply cannot. Skip this if your organization needs broad infrastructure security beyond the application layer; Kodem is explicitly code-to-runtime focused, not a platform security solution.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Kodem Zero-waste Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Kodem Zero-waste Application Security: AI-native AppSec platform for code-to-runtime security with automated triaging. built by Kodem. Core capabilities include AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security differentiates with AI-driven vulnerability triaging with runtime intelligence, Automated code and pull request security reviews, Ready-to-merge remediation code generation.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Kodem Zero-waste Application Security is developed by Kodem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Kodem Zero-waste Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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