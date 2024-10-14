Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Entersoft Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Entersoft Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Entersoft Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling codebases and third-party dependencies will get real value from Entersoft Application Security's combination of SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with threat modeling services; the vendor's depth in supply chain risk management (GV.SC) and security training reflects a platform built for organizations that need to shift left without sacrificing depth on what's already in production. Small teams or those wanting a single-vendor SIEM integration should look elsewhere; Entersoft's strength is in the application layer, not downstream alerting, and that focus means you're buying a specialist tool, not a platform.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Entersoft Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Entersoft Application Security: AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), software composition analysis (sca), dynamic application security testing (dast). Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Secrets Detection, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). Entersoft Application Security differentiates with Threat Modeling, Security Training, Penetration Testing Services.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Entersoft Application Security is developed by Entersoft Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Entersoft Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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