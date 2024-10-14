Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is a commercial static application security testing tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Development teams shipping code faster than your AppSec team can review it should start with Data Theorem Code SAST Secure, specifically for its attack path analysis that connects vulnerable dependencies to exploitable code,something most SAST tools miss entirely. The native repository integrations and configurable rule packs mean you spend less time tuning noise and more time fixing what actually matters; NIST GV.SC coverage confirms the vendor built supply chain risk into the product design. Skip this if you need deep DAST or API security testing in one platform; Data Theorem's strength is in the code layer, not runtime validation.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Data Theorem Code SAST Secure for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure: SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), software composition analysis (sca). Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Secrets Detection, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM). Data Theorem Code SAST Secure differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation and ingestion, Attack Path Analysis with code-level insights, Third-party code vulnerability detection.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Data Theorem Code SAST Secure serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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