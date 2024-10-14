Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Boman.ai AppSec Tool is a commercial application security posture management tool by Boman.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Development teams drowning in findings from disparate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools will appreciate Boman.ai AppSec Tool's ability to triage and route fixes directly into their existing CI/CD and ticketing workflows; the AI-powered remediation guidance cuts the noise that typically forces developers to choose between ignoring alerts or context-switching constantly. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions well, meaning you get genuine supply-chain visibility and risk prioritization rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if you need deep runtime or infrastructure scanning; Boman.ai stays focused on the SDLC, which is exactly where most organizations actually fix things.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Boman.ai AppSec Tool for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Boman.ai AppSec Tool: ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast). Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning. Boman.ai AppSec Tool differentiates with Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and dependency scanning, AI-powered vulnerability remediation.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Boman.ai AppSec Tool is developed by Boman.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. Boman.ai AppSec Tool integrates with Jenkins, GitLab, GitHub, Burp Suite, SonarCloud and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Boman.ai AppSec Tool serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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