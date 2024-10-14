Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.

Boman.ai AppSec Tool

Development teams drowning in findings from disparate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools will appreciate Boman.ai AppSec Tool's ability to triage and route fixes directly into their existing CI/CD and ticketing workflows; the AI-powered remediation guidance cuts the noise that typically forces developers to choose between ignoring alerts or context-switching constantly. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions well, meaning you get genuine supply-chain visibility and risk prioritization rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if you need deep runtime or infrastructure scanning; Boman.ai stays focused on the SDLC, which is exactly where most organizations actually fix things.