Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Stowaway is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Mobile security teams building Android apps need Stowaway because it catches malware signatures and suspicious code patterns that slip past generic static analyzers, and it costs nothing to integrate into CI/CD. The free pricing means you can run it on every build without budget justification, which matters when your threat model centers on repackaged apps and supply chain contamination. Skip this if you need iOS coverage or require post-deployment runtime monitoring; Stowaway is analysis-only and Android-specific.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Stowaway for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Stowaway: A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review and Stowaway serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases. Key differences: Aikido AI Code Review is Commercial while Stowaway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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