Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. Stowaway is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams building Android apps need Stowaway because it catches malware signatures and suspicious code patterns that slip past generic static analyzers, and it costs nothing to integrate into CI/CD. The free pricing means you can run it on every build without budget justification, which matters when your threat model centers on repackaged apps and supply chain contamination. Skip this if you need iOS coverage or require post-deployment runtime monitoring; Stowaway is analysis-only and Android-specific.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs Stowaway for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
Stowaway: A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adronite and Stowaway serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases. Key differences: Adronite is Commercial while Stowaway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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