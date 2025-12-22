Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.