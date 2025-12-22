Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Startups and early-stage SMBs shipping code fast should use Contrast ContrastScan because it catches real exploitable vulnerabilities instead of burying dev teams in false positives; the risk-based analysis engine prioritizes what actually matters, and scan times in seconds mean developers won't skip the gate. ContrastScan covers 30+ languages with native CI/CD wiring, so you're not bolting on a separate tool to your pipeline. Skip this if you need software composition analysis or runtime protection layered in; ContrastScan does static code scanning only, and you'll need separate tools for dependency and production vulnerabilities.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST): SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) differentiates with Static code scanning for 30+ languages and frameworks, Risk-based analysis engine to identify exploitable vulnerabilities, Low false positive rate through prioritization of real threats.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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