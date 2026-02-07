Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Aiceberg. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Operant AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Aiceberg Risk Signals Library to catch prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, which most traditional DLP tools completely miss. The library's dual focus on input validation (prompt injection detection) and output controls (prompt leaking prevention) covers the attack surface unique to LLM applications, addressing gaps in PR.DS and DE.CM that legacy platforms ignore. Skip this if your GenAI use is experimental or limited to public ChatGPT; the pricing and operational overhead make sense only when AI models are handling sensitive data at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need runtime visibility into model behavior and API traffic; Operant AI AI Gatekeeper delivers this through Kubernetes-native instrumentation-free deployment that catches prompt injection, model poisoning, and data exfiltration at execution time. The zero-instrumentation Helm integration means you're blocking threats without rewriting application code, and NIST alignment on continuous monitoring and platform security reflects the runtime-first architecture. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is still experimental or confined to third-party APIs you don't control; Gatekeeper assumes you're running your own models or managed instances where you can enforce policies inline.
Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models
Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Risk Signals Library vs Operant AI AI Gatekeeper for your ai threat detection needs.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..
Operant AI AI Gatekeeper: Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library differentiates with PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper differentiates with AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library is developed by Aiceberg. Operant AI AI Gatekeeper is developed by Operant AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library and Operant AI AI Gatekeeper serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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