Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Operant AI AI Gatekeeper: Runtime AI security platform protecting GenAI apps from models to APIs. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include AI application visibility and monitoring, Prompt injection detection and defense, LLM poisoning detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.