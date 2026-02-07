Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

DeepKeep for AI Agents: Security platform for monitoring and controlling AI agent activity. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include AI agent activity monitoring and evaluation, MCP server usage enforcement and control, Agent behavior visibility and tracking..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.