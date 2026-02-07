Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

CrowdStrike Secure AI: AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.