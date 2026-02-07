Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.